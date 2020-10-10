Willie Nelson and sons pay tribute to John Lennon with ‘Watching The Wheels’ cover

Willie Nelson and sons Lukas and Micah have paid tribute to John Lennon on his birthday with a cover of ‘Watching The Wheels’ – you can watch it below.

Yesterday (October 9) marked what would have been the Beatles legend’s 80th birthday and among the celebrations were numerous tributes by fans and fellow artists.

The Nelson family, joined by Promise of the Real’s Anthony LoGerfo, Corey McCormick, Logan Metz, and Tato Melgar, performed the ‘Double Fantasy’ track, which was released as a single in 1981 after Lennon’s murder, on stools as part of the day-long celebrations.

Lukas and Micah can be seen trading off lines in the first verse, while Willie takes the second: “Well they shake their heads and they look at me/ As if I’ve lost my mind/I tell them there’s no hurry/I’m just sitting here doing time.”

Watch the video tribute below:

As part of the birthday celebrations, a new collection called ‘Gimme Some Truth: The Ultimate Mixes’ has been released. The record was executive produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and produced by Sean Ono Lennon, and contain’s 36 of Lennon’s best-loved songs from his solo career.

Meanwhile, Sean Ono Lennon has spoken about John Lennon returning his MBE to the Queen, calling it “maybe more punk than anything the punks did.”

The Beatles were each given the honour in 1965, but Lennon returned his award a year later in protest against the Vietnam War and Britain’s involvement in the conflict in Biafra.

Speaking on George Stroumboulopoulos’ Apple Music Hits show STROMBO, Ono Lennon reflected on his dad’s actions, which happened just after the release of the track ‘Cold Turkey’.