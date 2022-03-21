Willie Nelson announces tour with Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and more

Willie Nelson has announced the return of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour, with special guests to appear at each date – see the full line-up below and buy tickets here.

The annual festival begins in June in St. Louis, finishing up in Philadelphia in September. Willie Nelson and Family will headline each date while being joined by a host of musicians along the way.

The line-up includes Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, ZZ Top, Chris Stapleton, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Gov’t Mule, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, The Avett Brothers, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Larkin Poe, Zach Bryan, The War and Treaty, and Billy Strings.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun,” Nelson said in a statement. “With the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date.”

The pre-sale for the Outlaw Music Festival begins on March 23 – find tickets here.

Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022

JUNE

24 – St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer)

25 – Grand Rapids, Van Andel Arena (with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer)

26 – Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer)

JULY

1 – Rogers, Walmart AMP (with Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell)

2 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion (with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell)

29 – Cleveland, Blossom Music Center (with ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe)

30 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center (with ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe)

31 – Pittsburgh, The Pavilion at Star Lake (with ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe)

AUGUST

12 – Gilford, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty)

13 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center (with ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty)

14 – Darien, Darien Lake Amphitheater (with ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty)

SEPTEMBER

9 – Atlanta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe)

10 – Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe)

11 – Virginia Beach, Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater (with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer)

13 – Bridgeport, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer)

Nelson released two albums in 2021, ‘That’s Life’ (a tribute to the music of Frank Sinatra) and ‘The Willie Nelson Family’.

The latter, which included a cover of George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’, was recorded by Nelson with his sons Lukas and Micah, his daughters Paula and Amy and his sister Bobbie Nelson, who sadly passed away earlier this month.