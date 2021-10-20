Willow and Avril Lavigne tower above the city in new ‘Grow’ video

Willow Smith has shared a new video for her Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker collaboration, ‘Grow’.

The Dana Trippe-directed clip sees Smith and Lavigne as super-sized versions of themselves, performing the buoyant pop-punk cut in a parking lot and tower above a city skyline. “I’ve been putting work in, healing myself / Still got room to grow,” the pair sing together on the track’s anthemic refrain.

Watch the video for ‘Grow’ below:

‘Grow’ is lifted from Smith’s latest record, ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – which she released mononymously as Willow back in July – performing the track with both Lavigne and Barker during a livestream to mark the album’s release.

The album featured Barker on multiple tracks, along with contributions from Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr and Ayla Tesler-Mabe, and marked a significant shift in sound following 2019’s R&B-oriented ‘Willow’.

In a four-star review of ‘Lately I Feel Everything’, NME said: “With [this album], the child star-turned-music-innovator sends a fond farewell to adolescence. It was a risky move, switching from conscious R&B star to grungy punk beau, but Willow has knocked all doubts out of the park – again.”