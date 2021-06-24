Willow Smith has confirmed the release date for her forthcoming new album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘The Anxiety’ – which was a collaborative record with Tyler Cole under the moniker The Anxiety – has already been previewed with the Travis Barker collaboration ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’, which came out back in April.

Posting on Instagram last night (June 23), Willow confirmed that ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ will be released on July 16 – you can watch the first teaser clip for the album below.

‘Lately I Feel Everything’ will be released next month via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation/Polydor, with further details about the album set to be announced very soon.

A recent press release previously revealed that Willow will “channel the alt rock, pop-punk and emo heroes she adored as a teenager, like Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance and Paramore,” on her new album.

“I thought this was a really dope outlet for a new energy I wanted to bring to my music,” she said in a statement.

Willow revealed in an interview earlier this month that her new album features a collaboration with Avril Lavigne.

“I am going to be having a lot more features on this album,” Willow told V Magazine. “On my previous albums, I was in the studio by myself a lot. It was a very insular process for this album. I wanted to open myself up a little bit more and not just be so anti-social in the studio.

“I’m so excited that I’m going to be having a song on the album with Avril Lavigne. She is so iconic. From [ages] 13 to 16, she was my idol. It’s really nice to be able to have a quintessential pop-punk record with the pop-punk queen.”