Willow releases video for raucous new single ‘Purge’ featuring Siiickbrain

Willow has released a new track ‘Purge’ featuring Siiickbrain along with a self-directed music video. Watch the video below.

The new single follows the pop-punk singer’s recent collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly, for the track, ‘Emo Girl’. MGK and Willow Smith are set to hit the road together on a summer tour that includes dates in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and more.

Smith is also set to make multiple festival stops, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, Reading & Leeds, Loveloud in Salt Lake City, Summerfest in Milwaukee. View ticket information here.

In the clip, the pair hangouts in a dimly lit warehouse as Willow tattoos Siiickbrain’s face, and they take turn singing “Purge, you can’t take it away/ purge, you can’t take it from me” with brash vocals.

In February, Willow announced her debut novel Black Shield Maiden, which will be published by Del Rey Books with co-writer Jess Hendel. The novel is due to be published on October 4.

According to a press release, the book “makes visible the histories and mythologies of medieval African peoples, and women of the Viking age, which have been erased by dominant Western narratives in media and education.”

Speaking of the novel, Willow said: “I’m so grateful to bring the story of Black Shield Maiden to the world. At their core, the issues we’re facing now are the same issues we’ve faced time and again throughout our history.

“That’s why we create new narratives, from different perspectives and even look back into history for deep wisdom that can inspire & help us evolve. My hope is that this story will do that for readers.”