Willow shares unnerving music video for new single ‘maybe it’s my fault’

Willow has shared a new single, ‘<maybe> it’s my fault’, along with an accompanying music video.

Released on Friday (June 24), the track sees Willow continue on her pop-punk path, this time taking things further with a metalcore breakdown, replete with piercing screams, to close the track.

The highly stylised, Dana Trippe-directed music video sees Willow singing along and jamming to the track, as she comes to terms with the possibility that her own actions caused the downfall of a relationship.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for Willow’s ‘<maybe> it’s my fault’ below.

Speaking of the track in a statement, Willow said: “It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people. Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose.”

“‘<maybe> it’s my fault’ explores what it’s like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process all of our feelings without shame,” she added.

‘<maybe> it’s our fault> marks Willow’s first solo single since she released her latest album ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’ in July. The album received a four-star review from NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams.

“It was a risky move, switching from conscious R&B star to grungy punk beau, but Willow has knocked all doubts out of the park – again,” Williams wrote.

Advertisement

Following ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’, Willow teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly for ‘Emo Girl’ in February and PinkPantheress on ‘Where You Are’ in April. She most recently collaborated with Yungblud on the latter’s single ‘Memories’ in May.