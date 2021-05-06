Willow Smith reunites Jada Pinkett Smith’s band Wicked Wisdom for Mother’s Day

Willow Smith reunited mother Jada Pinkett Smith‘s long-inactive nu-metal act Wicked Wisdom as part of a Mother’s Day surprise, performing a song with the band outside the family’s home.

The performance was filmed for a Mother’s Day-themed episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show with daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Towards the episode’s end, Willow walks her mother outside the house, where a stage has been set up. Waiting are Wicked Wisdom members Pocket Honore and Taylor Graves, along with other musicians, prompting an excited reunion between Pinkett Smith and her former bandmates.

Advertisement

Willow goes on to reveal she had been spending recent months practicing with the band, before joining them to perform one of Wicked Wisdom’s songs, ‘Bleed All Over Me’. Pinkett Smith is visibly moved by the performance, singing and headbanging along.

Watch the segment below via Wicked Wisdom’s Facebook page:

Willow Smith – Bleed All Over Me (Wicked Wisdom cover) "Willow Smith orchestrated a really big surprise for me on an episode of Red Table Talk by paying homage to my Wicked Wisdom days. She decided to perform one her fav songs she would watch me perform when she was on tour with me. My heart burst in a thousand different ways having my daughter honor me in this way. I love you Willow❤️🙏🏽Big shout to a Wicked Wisdom OG, the one and only, Pocket Honore and Ronald Bruner Jr., Taylor Graves, Michael Anderson."- Jada Pinkett Smith Posted by Wicked Wisdom on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

“When I was, I want to say about three or four, I went on tour with my mom and her band, Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around. My mother was Superwoman, she was a rockstar, she was a warrior, and a nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass,” Willow recalled during the episode.

“I was my mom’s biggest fan. Every night I wanted to ride on the security guard’s shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rockstar and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about.”

Advertisement

Jada Pinkett Smith co-founded Wicked Wisdom back in 2002 and released two albums – 2004’s ‘My Story’ and a self-titled follow-up in 2006. The band opened for Britney Spears on the pop star’s Onyx Hotel tour in 2004, and performed as part of Ozzfest in 2005.

Late last month, Willow Smith released a new pop-punk song titled ‘Transparent Soul’, featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.