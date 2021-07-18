Willow Smith shaves her head on stage while performing rock version of ‘Whip My Hair’

Willow Smith – known artistically as WILLOW – has had her head shaved on stage during a performance of ‘Whip My Hair’.

Performing as part of her Facebook Live event, Willow In Concert: lately I feel EVERYTHING, on Friday (July 16), WILLOW was mid-performance of a punk-rock rendition of her surprise 2010 song, when a leather jacket-laden woman (herself donning an undercut) walked out on stage bringing a stool and clippers.

WILLOW, now seated, doesn’t miss a beat of the song as she continues to perform on guitar while her hair is ceremoniously shaved.

Watch the event unfold below:

The Facebook Live event took place to celebrate the release of WILLOW’s fourth studio album, ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’, which features previously announced collaborations with Avril Lavigne and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Both Lavigne and Barker appear on ‘G R O W’, with Barker also performing on ‘Gaslight’ and the previously-released ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.

The pair joined WILLOW for a performance of ‘G R O W’ during Friday’s livestream, WILLOW having gushed about the collaboration opportunity with Lavigne, calling the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer “iconic”.

On the day of the album’s release, NME gave ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ four stars, saying WILLOW “simply makes great music and knows not stick herself in a box”.

“WILLOW delivers an 11-track playlist of aural chaos: with supercharged bass and raging drums, the punk influence is inescapable… but has still crafted an album that doesn’t sound like anyone else.”