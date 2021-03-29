Willy Mason announces first new album in nine years and shares ‘Youth On A Spit’

Willy Mason has announced his first new solo album in nearly a decade – you can hear his new single ‘Youth On A Spit’ below.

‘Already Dead’ will be released on August 6 via Cooking Vinyl and is the long-awaited follow-up to Mason’s last LP ‘Carry On’, which came out in 2012.

“‘Already Dead’ is a spiritual state to aspire to; it is freedom from the trappings and inhibitions of one’s ego, culture and mythology,” Mason said in a statement about the philosophy behind the writing of the album. “It is freedom and love and freedom to love in the face of death.

“It’s about the necessary destruction of one’s mythology; mythology of species, sex, race, nation, self. It’s about the pain and tragedy that comes with such destruction, but also about the freedom, possibility and opportunity for reconciliation; reconciliation with the natural world and with each other.”

Mason’s new album has been previewed today (March 29) by its lead single ‘Youth On A Spit’, which you can hear in the above Noel Heroux-directed video.

“‘Youth On A Spit’ is about the struggle for freedom and identity that comes from growing up in an advertising-based culture,” Mason added. “The refrain ‘you can’t kill me I’m already dead’ is about the liberation that comes with disillusionment.”

You can see the tracklist for Willy Mason’s ‘Already Dead’ below.

1. Youth On a Spit

2. You’d Like To Be Free

3. Gilded Lie

4. Reservation

5. Oh My Country

6. Slowslide

7. One of The Good Ones

8. Outwit The Devil

9. If There’s a Heart

10. Worth It

Mason is set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour in November, the dates for which you can see below.

November 2021

2 – The Boilerroom, Guildford

3 – South Street Arts Centre, Reading

5 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

6 – Tunbridge Wells Forum, Tunbridge Wells

7 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich

9 – Night & Day, Manchester

10 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

11 – Whelans, Dublin

12 – St. Marys Church, Chester

15 – Cluny, Newcastle

16 – The Crescent, York

17 – Glee Club, Birmingham

18 – The Dome, London