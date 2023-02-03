WILSN announces national Australian tour in support of ‘Those Days Are Over’

WILSN (aka Shannon Busch) has released her debut studio album, ‘Those Days Are Over’, announcing a nine-date national tour to celebrate.

The run will kick off with a hometown show on Thursday April 13, when Busch is set to take the stage at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel. She’ll head to Castlemaine next, playing The Bridge Hotel that Friday night (April 14), before rounding out her trio of Victorian gigs in Geelong the next day (April 15).

Over the following week, she’ll hit stages in Sydney, Canberra, the Hunter Valley and Wollongong, before wrapping up the tour in Adelaide and Perth on Thursday April 27 and Friday 28, respectively.

Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

Also released today (February 3) was a video of Busch performing the sixth track on ‘Those Days Are Over’, ‘Every Day And Every Night’, live at Melbourne’s heritage-listed Meat Market venue. Have a look at that below:

‘Those Days Are Over’ comes via Ivy League Records, following up on Busch’s 2022 EP ‘If You Wanna Love Me’. All four of the songs on that record appear on the new album, as does the singer-songwriter’s recent collaboration with Josh Teskey, ‘Hurts So Bad’.

Highlighting ‘Those Days Are Over’ in a recent roundup of hotly anticipated Australian releases, NME’s Alex Gallagher called ‘Hurts So Bad’ one of its standout tracks, “peppered with blues guitar and swaggering horns” but most compelling for “Busch’s bring-the-house-down vocals that take centre stage and command attention”.

In a press statement, Busch said of her debut album as WILSN: “Soul music never goes out of fashion because it’s pure. It’s all about a great melody, a great beat and harmony that moves you and makes you feel something. In today’s landscape of artists trying so hard to do something different often for the sake of being different, it’s nice to just engage with the human voice in an unadulterated way.”

WILSN’s ‘Those Days Are Over’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 13 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 14 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine, The Bridge Hotel

Saturday 15 – Djilang/Geelong, Pistol Pete’s Food N Blues Bar

Thursday 20 – Warrang/Sydney, Waywards

Friday 21 – Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, Smiths Alternative

Saturday 22 – Wonnarua/Hunter Valley, Gumball

Sunday 23 – Dharawal/Wollongong, North Gong Hotel

Thursday 27 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Grace Emily

Friday 28 – Boorloo/Perth, The Bird