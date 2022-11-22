WILSN announces debut album ‘Those Days Are Over’ and shares Josh Teskey collaboration

Melbourne singer and songwriter Shannon Busch – aka WILSN – has announced her debut album ‘Those Days Are Over’ will arrive early next year.

Set to arrive on February 3, 2023 through Ivy League, Busch has previewed the forthcoming album with new song ‘Hurts So Bad’, a collaboration with Josh Teskey of Melbourne soul-blues rockers The Teskey Brothers.

“‘Hurts So Bad’ is one of my favourite songs on the record, so when the opportunity arose to get Josh Teskey on the track of course I got super excited,” Busch said. “Josh is one of my favourite singers in the world and I feel super lucky he’s singing with me on this track.”

‘Hurts So Bad’ arrives alongside a Triana Hernandez-directed video. Watch that below:

The announcement of ‘Those Days Are Over’ follows a string of singles over the past 12 months from WILSN – starting with ‘You Know Better’ in late 2021 and continuing with this year’s ‘Tell Me’, ‘Me Or Her’ and ‘If You Wanna Love Me’ – all of which are expected to feature on the record.

“I was at a crossroads with my songwriting,” Busch said in a press statement of the time leading up to her writing and recording her debut album. “I have two big loves in singing. I have my kind of Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Adele-style love for pop music. But then I also love jazz and Motown, Amy Winehouse and Aretha Franklin and that kind of music. So I was really torn, do I want to be pop or soul?”

Per press materials, Busch was inspired after being invited to tour with the Teskey Brothers in the UK and Europe at the start of 2020, and witnessing audiences’ reactions to the music the band were playing.

She returned to Melbourne and began compiling songs to feature on the album, eventually working with her partner and producer Stephen Charles to transfer those demos into the songs that feature on ‘Those Days Are Over’.