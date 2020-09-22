Wilson’s Prom share new single ‘Manifest Protagonist’

Wilson’s Prom – the collaborative project of James Seymour (Feelds) and Rhiannon Atkinson-Howatt (Merpire) – have shared their second single, ‘Manifest Protagonist’.

The Melbourne duo’s latest is another slice of dreamy guitar-pop, orbiting around Seymour and Atkinson-Howatt’s sweetly-sung vocal harmonies. Zack Levine of Pinegrove contributed drums to the track, with additional vocals courtesy of Katie Wighton (aka Kit). Stream it below:

‘Manifest Protagonist’ arrives two months after Seymour and Atkinson-Howatt announced the project with debut single ‘Love Fool’ back in July.

Both tracks will appear on the duo’s forthcoming, self-titled debut EP, which is slated for a November 4 release. Isolating together from early 2020, the pair began writing an EP based around a 1950s high school prom night.

“Each track dives into the perspective of a different character – presented through a sonic dream-state of love and hopeful hopelessness. To form the story, we really became swept up in the concept of leaning into a 1950’s theme visually, and used it to create music that weaves in and out of different decades,” explain the band in a statement.

“This inspiration helped us to ponder on the fact that one’s thoughts and imagination isn’t confined by decades, themes or genre; and that everyone has a different perspective on life and their surroundings in general – even if it is a moment shared with others. We liked the idea of how other musicians might perceive a song in its early stages too, so we asked a few friends to collaborate on the record.”

Apart from Levine and Wighton, additional collaborators on the EP include The Teskey Brothers‘ Liam Gough, Jarred Young of Bad Pony, singer-songwriter Mimi Gilbert and more.