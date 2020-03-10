Winston Surfshirt announce national tour, release new single

Sydney’s Winston Surfshirt will embark on their biggest tour of both Australia and New Zealand to date in mid-2020.

Having released their second studio album ‘Apple Crumble’ in November of last year, the multi-genre collective will play 13 dates in support of it from late May through to early July.

Two of the tour’s first three dates will see the band take to remote parts of Australia to perform at boutique festivals, including Darwin’s Bass In The Grass and the previously-announced Big Pineapple Music Festival on the Sunshine Coast.

From there, the band will take in a mix of capital and regional cities, wrapping the tour in Auckland at the Hollywood Theatre.

Three of the dates on the tour will be the band’s biggest headlining shows to date: Melbourne’s Forum Theatre, Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall and Sydney’s UNSW Roundhouse.

To coincide with the announcement of the tour, the band has released a video for the album’s fourth single ‘NobodyLikeYou’. The clip was filmed across various beaches, back-streets and locations from the last national tour the band undertook.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday (March 12) from 9am.

Winston Surfshirt’s ‘Apple Crumble’ Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Freo.Social (May 22)

Darwin, Bass In The Grass Festival (23)

Sunshine Coast, Big Pineapple Music Festival (30)

Canberra, UC Refectory (June 5)

Wollongong, UOW Bandroom (6)

Newcastle, Bar On The Hill (12)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (13)

Torquay, Torquay Hotel (19)

Melbourne, Forume Theatre (20)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (26)

Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse (27)