Winston Surfshirt announce intimate ‘Panna Cotta’ tour dates

Winston Surfshirt have announced an Australian tour for mid-2023, playing three shows in smaller venues across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The tour, announced today (February 6), is titled the ‘Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It’ tour. The band will perform at The Night Cat in Melbourne on Saturday May 6, followed by Mary’s Underground in Sydney a week later (May 13) and finally Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on Friday June 2.

A pre-sale will run from tomorrow (February 7), at 10am local time. General sale will follow this Thursday (February 9) at 11am. Ticketing info for all three shows can be found on the Frontier Touring website.

The venues are much smaller than the kind Winston Surfshirt normally play in Australia. In a press statement, the band confirmed this was done by design, in an attempt to go back to venues they played when they originally formed in the mid-2010s.

“When we started playing music together, we were crammed into tiny corners of packed bars – and to this day, these were some of the best times and our most cherished memories,” they said.

“We felt like going back to basics one more time, and thought we’d bring those vibes back. OG fans, this one’s for you.”

Winston Surfshirt released their third studio album, ‘Panna Cotta’, in November of 2022. The largely collaborative album was flanked by a half-dozen singles released between 2021 and 2022: ‘All Of The Little Things’ (with Ramirez), ‘Complicated’ (with Young Franco), ‘There’s Only One’ (with Genesis Owusu), ‘Maybe I’m in Love with You’ (with Talib Kweli), ‘Of Another Kind’ (with both Milan Ring and Jerome Farah) and the Dope Lemon-assisted ‘I Want You (To Be My Woman)’.