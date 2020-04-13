Winston Surfshirt to play livestream set on YouTube tomorrow

Sydney indie outfit Winston Surfshirt will be performing a set tomorrow (April 14) live on YouTube.

The frontman – who leads the six-piece and goes by just the name ‘Winston’ – announced the online gig across socials this afternoon, saying “can’t see you all in person, so I’m going to be playing some songs for you all…from my place.”

The livestream will take place from 4:30pm AEST on the YouTube page of Winston’s management, Sweat It Out.

Advertisement

Winston Surfshirt released their second studio album ‘Apple Crumble’ in November, which featured singles ‘Smile’ and ‘NobodyLikeYou.’

The band had planned to tour the album across Australia and New Zealand from May to July, including stops at Big Pineapple Music Festival and Bass In The Grass. The ‘Apple Crumble’ tour has since been postponed to later this year.

On April 2, Winston Surfshirt announced the rescheduled dates “for obvious reasons” due to the current outbreak of coronavirus. All tickets purchased remain valid for the new dates, which span across November.

“Stay safe and we’ll have a good party when it’s all over. If we stick to social distancing guidelines now, the quicker this will blow over,” the band said on Facebook.

Hey y’all.We’ve unfortunately had to reschedule our Australian tour we had booked from May to July 2020 for obvious… Posted by Winston Surfshirt on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Advertisement

Winston Surfshirt is one of many artists who have been forced to postpone or cancel events amid the coronavirus pandemic.