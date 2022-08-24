Winston Surfshirt announce new album ‘Panna Cotta’, share Milan Ring and Jerome Farah collaboration

Sydney six-piece Winston Surfshirt have announced a star-studded new album ‘Panna Cotta’ dropping in November.

The announcement follows a long string of collaborative singles including the Ramirez-assisted ‘All of the Little Things’, Young Franco collab ‘Complicated’, the Genesis Owusu-featuring ‘There’s Only One’, and ‘Maybe I’m In Love With You’ with Talib Kweli. Today (August 24) they’ve shared the latest track: ‘Of Another Kind’, with Milan Ring and Jerome Farah.

“Milan is the best, she just got it instantly. Her melodies and some of the harmonies she uses are crazy. Then we threw it back to Jerome and he nailed his verse energy from start to finish,” the band’s eponymous frontman says of the new single’s guests.

“There’s something special about making music with close friends so it was cool to make ‘Of Another Kind’ with Milan and Jerome. This track is like Winston Jazzhouse – it’s not house and it’s not jazz but that’s just how I’d describe it.” Listen below:

Other guests set to feature on the collaboration-heavy ‘Panna Cotta’, which will be released November 11 via Sweat It Out and BMG, include Kimbra, Dope Lemon, PRICIE, Devin the Dude, Melodownz and SWSH.

“Panna Cotta is the last dessert on the table, something for everyone to try, a bunch of different ingredients mixed together,” Winston explained in a statement announcing the new record. “I’d say it is my dream album that I wanted to hear Winston Surfshirt make. It’s us ticking some names off our bucket list of features.”

Elaborating, the frontman said that the seed for ‘Panna Cotta’ was planted around the final stages of 2019 album ‘Apple Crumble’, which didn’t include any features. “I always wanted to work with other artists on records for our own stuff and from the get-go had the idea that the next album would be full of collaborations, every song would have a feature, so started pulling bits together with that intention.”

The band had a UK and European tour booked for early 2020, and went a couple of weeks early, making beats in Winston’s family home in the countryside of West Sussex. “Two years later, 12 features, 15 songs, and it’s yours.”

Winston Surfshirt’s ‘Panna Cotta’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Panna’

2. ‘All Of The Little Things’ (feat. Ramirez)

3. ‘There’s Only One’ (feat. Genesis Owusu)

4. ‘Maybe I’m In Love With You’ (feat. Talib Kweli)

5. ‘Tape 25’

6. ‘All I’m Saying’ (feat. Kimbra)

7. ‘0421’ (feat. Melodownz)

8. ‘Love You To Bits’ (feat. Devin the Dude)

9. ‘I Want You (To Be My Woman)’ (feat. Dope Lemon)

10. ‘Complicated’ (feat. Young Franco)

11. ‘Photo’s Of You’ (feat. SWSH)

12. ‘Of Another Kind’ (feat. Milan Ring, Jerome Farah)

13. ‘Tape 45”

14. ‘I Could Play The Part’ (feat. PRICIE)

15. ‘Cotta’