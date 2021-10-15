Winston Surfshirt team up with Young Franco on ‘Complicated’

Winston Surfshirt have shared a new collaboration with producer Young Franco titled ‘Complicated’.

It’s the second single the collective have released this year, following on from Ramirez collaboration ‘All of the Little Things’ back in July. Both are likely set to feature on the Sydney outfit’s forthcoming third album – details of which are yet to be revealed.

The euphoric new cut is anchored by a smooth funk bassline, warped synths and understated beats, with the six-piece’s titular frontman delivering his signature falsetto vocals above.

It arrives alongside a video directed by Turk Lees that oscillates between fisheye footage of the band performing the track alongside Franco and kaleidoscopic shots of Sydney streets. Watch that below:

“[I’ve] been a fan of Young Franco’s beats for a while, and known him for a couple of years with many mutual friends but we never worked on music together, which I thought was a crime,” Winston explained in an accompanying statement.

“I hit him up in March this year and jumped in the studio with him for a day. We flicked through a few beats of his and when I heard this one it hit me instantly, felt like me and fit perfectly with the third album that was already nearly done.”

Young Franco added: “I’ve known Winston for a little while through Cosmo’s Midnight and the Astral People fam, plus they make amazing music. When we got into the studio earlier this year I showed him a demo I had worked on a while back with legend Jonti.

“He immediately started writing to it. I knew once we had a rough vocal down this was gonna be a special record. I’ve always wanted to work with Winston, it’s even more special when he’s a lovely guy and so is the rest of the band.”

‘All of the Little Things’ follows the band’s ‘Cover Your Mouth (Live from Lockdown)’ EP back in March, comprising of covers of songs they performed on social media during lockdown last year, with each member performing from their respective houses across Sydney.

The three-track EP featured Winston Surfshirt’s takes on Jamiroquai‘s ‘You Give Me Something’, George Michael‘s ‘Fastlove’ and ‘Curls’, originally performed by Madlib and MF DOOM as Madvillain.

In July of last year, the band teamed up with Angus Stone’s solo project Dope Lemon on the latter’s single ‘Every Day Is a Holiday’.