Winston Surfshirt teams up with Genesis Owusu on groovy new single ‘There’s Only One’

Winston Surfshirt and Genesis Owusu have shared a collaborative single titled ‘There’s Only One’, making for a unique combination as they each bring copious amounts of good vibes.

The hybrid meeting of Winston Surfshirt’s disco sound and Owusu’s hip-hop/R&B stylings make for a stunning listen. The former group vibe with twinkling vocals set to a funky, yet simple melody and pulsating beat, as Owusu’s smooth rap stylings bring a slick brightness to the already-grooving track.

Out today (February 17), Winston Surfshirt’s eponymous frontman said of the single: “Hearing the intro takes me straight back to walking through London blasting the beat in my headphones before the world shut down. Back in Sydney during lockdown we turned it into a song.”

On teaming up with Owusu, he added: “Our first thought was Genesis, we’ve known him for a while now and always wanted to work with him. The timing was right, so we sent him the tune and he sent a verse and bridge back a day later. No need for any changes, it was perfection.”

Owusu himself said: “Winston and I did this track a while ago, glad it’s seeing the light of day. Super smooth and summery. Hope my girlfriend likes my verse.”

Today’s new release follows on from Winston Surfshirt’s latest collaborative single, ‘Complicated’, for which they teamed up with Young Franco. After its release last October, the track received a remix from Flava D. It marked the band’s second collaboration of the year, after they teamed up with Californian rapper Ramirez for ‘All Of The Little Things’.

Meanwhile, Owusu was recently announced as among the finalists for the 2021 Australian Music Prize. He – along with the likes of Baker Boy and Amyl And The Sniffers – is up for the $30,000 prize for last year’s debut album, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

Upon the album’s release, NME awarded Owusu a four-star review, observing that the Canberran artist “defies the conventions of Australian hip-hop, personalising jazz-funk, punk and folk”.