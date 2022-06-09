Winston Surfshirt team up with Talib Kweli for new single ‘Maybe I’m In Love With You’

Winston Surfshirt have shared their second collaboration for the year, teaming up with US rapper Talib Kweli for a new single titled ‘Maybe I’m In Love With You’.

The Sydney outfit’s new single landed today (June 10). It’s a quintessential Winston Surfshirt cut, comprising buttery brass sections, mellow beats and fluid vocals courtesy of Kweli, who is known for being one half of Brooklyn rap duo Black Star.

The single also arrived alongside an animated visualiser, created by Genevieve Lacroix. It features Kweli and Winston Surfshirt frontman Winston as their cartoon selves, sitting at a station while a train carrying the rest of the band travels past them. Check it out below.

Speaking about the collaboration in a press release, Winston said: “Maybe I’m In Love With You’ was a song we wrote in London a few years ago. Me, Bustlip & Bone came up with the beat on our first day there and when the rest of the band arrived we put down words instantly.

“There’s a sense of nostalgia with this track, it takes me straight back to walking around sunny London, listening to the demo on repeat. Then Talib took the whole record to another level entirely! He was at the top of our list for a feature thinking there was no way he would say yes but we got onto him a couple months later and he agreed to jump on. Bit of a career defining moment for sure.”

The new cut follows on from the band’s February single ‘There’s Only One’, which featured Genesis Owusu. Their last album, ‘Apple Crumble’, arrived in 2019; since then, they’ve released a handful of singles, including ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ featuring Dope Lemon, ‘All Of The Little Things’ with Ramirez and ‘Complicated’ with Young Franco.

Elsewhere, Kweli and Mos Def recently released the album ‘No Fear Of Time’, marking their first release under the Black Star name in 24 years.