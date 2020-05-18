Winston Surfshirt to livestream from Opera House this weekend

Winston Surfshirt will perform live from the Sydney Opera House this weekend (May 24) as part of the iconic venue’s digital season. Making their Opera House debut, the Manly-based funk/hip-hop collective will go live from the Joan Sutherland Theatre. The show begins at 8pm (AEST) on the Sydney Opera House website.

According to the Opera House’s website, three of the band’s core members will take to the stage for the performance.

“Get ready to snuggle in for a Sunday session of lush soul heaters, as Manly’s very own hip-hop funk machine Winston Surfshirt make their Sydney Opera House debut,” a representative for the Sydney Opera House wrote on their website.

The Opera House stream will not be the first time Winston Surfshirt have gone live during the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the band have been live-streaming performances roughly every two weeks of late. The group’s most recent stream took place last week (May 14).

Winston Surfshirt were due to commence the biggest national tour of their career this month. They were set to play shows across the country and in New Zealand until July. However, in April the band announced the shows had been moved to November as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.