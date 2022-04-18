Wiz Khalifa and Logic announce co-headlining tour

Wiz Khalifa and Logic have announced a co-headlining tour titled ‘Vinyl Verse’, which will take them across the US this summer. Find tickets here.
The announcement comes alongside news of special guests 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God, who will appear at various dates.
The 28-city tour kicks off on July 27 in Irvine, making stops in cities including Atlanta, Brooklyn and Nashville before finishing up in St. Louis on September 2.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 22), with pre-sales available beforehand. See full dates below and buy tickets here.
SUMMER TOUR!!!! With @wizkhalifa @Logic301 @DJDRAMA 🎟 Tickets go on sale Friday, grab pre-sale access and more info at https://t.co/RitMdb2JJ4 SEE YA!!!! pic.twitter.com/8tXaLTE897
— DJ BONICS (@DJBonics) April 18, 2022
JULY
27 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine
28 – YouTube Theater, Inglewood
30 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix
AUGUST
2 – Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque
3 – UTEP Don Haskins Center, El Paso
5 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin
6 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston
7 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas
8 – Walmart AMP, Rogers
10 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
11 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte
12 – Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta
13 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach
14 – Waterfront Music Pavilion, Camden
16 – Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn
17 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel
19 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow
20 – XFINITY Theatre, Hartford
21 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford
22 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield
23 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs
25 – Darien Lake Amphitheatre, Darien Center
26 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville
27 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati
28 – The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown
30 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls
SEPTEMBER
1 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston
2 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis
Earlier this year, Logic dropped a brand new track called ‘Breath Control’. It’s the latest preview of the Maryland rapper and producer’s upcoming new album, ‘Vinyl Days’. He first announced the project last month, sharing a clip of himself in his home studio.
Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa just released a collaborative album with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk called ‘Full Court Press’.