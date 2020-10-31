WizKid releases new album ‘Made in Lagos’ – listen

WizKid has released his new album ‘Made in Lagos’, following an initial delay out of respect for recent events taking place in Nigeria.

The album was originally scheduled for release on October 15, but the Lagos-born singer decided to delay the release while he joined a host of musicians, including Beyoncé and Burna Boy, in calling for an end to police brutality and Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The 14-track album features contributions from Burna Boy himself, as well as Skepta, Ella Mai, H.E.R., and more. Listen to ‘Made in Lagos’ below.

Advertisement

“It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” WizKid said in a new press release.

“Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families—our communities.

“We will get through this together. Together we move. #EndSARS.”

In a three-star review of ‘Made in Lagos’, NME wrote: “The production on the album is mainly centred around Yoruba, Afro-Latin and Afrobeats percussion, which creates a sense of homecoming.

Advertisement

“Yet this latest project meanders for a few tracks too many; ‘Mighty Wine’ and ‘Essence’, for example, are expendable. While each of WizKid’s previous projects excited and shook listeners with energy, ‘Made In Lagos’ sadly lacks a certain panache, despite its author’s vitality.”