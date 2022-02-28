Wolf Alice announce 2022 Australian tour

Wolf Alice have announced their imminent return to Australia, with a trio headline shows – as well as sets at all three dates of this year’s Groovin The Moo festival – set to kick off in April.

READ MORE: Wolf Alice live in London: spellbinding small venue show from snarling rock superstars

The run begins with a pair of back-to-back festival sets at Groovin The Moo, playing the Maitland and Canberra dates on Saturday April 23 and Sunday 24, respectively. They’ll head up to Sydney the following Tuesday (April 26) to perform inside the Big Top at Luna Park, before heading south to play Melbourne’s Forum theatre on Thursday April 28.

The final leg of Groovin The Moo will take Wolf Alice over to Bendigo that Saturday (April 30), with one last headline show wrapping things up at The Tivoli in Brisbane the following night (Sunday May 1).

Advertisement

The rest of the line-up for this year’s Groovin The Moo will be announced later today (March 1). Tickets for the festival go on sale at 8am this Thursday (March 3), with a presale for Wolf Alice’s headline tour kicking off four hours later. The general sale will begin at 12pm local time next Monday (March 7) on the Frontier Touring website.

The tour comes in support of Wolf Alice’s Mercury Prize-nominated third album, ‘Blue Weekend’, which landed last June via Dirty Hit. In a five-star review of it, NME’s Rhian Daly called the record “another stone-cold masterpiece that further cements [Wold Alice’s] place at the very peak of British music”.

The band are nominated for a whopping five titles at this year’s BandLab NME Awards, vying for Best Album In The World, Best Album By A UK Artist, Best Festival Headliner, Best Band In The World and Best Band From The UK. The ceremony itself will go down in London tomorrow (March 2).

Wolf Alice’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 23 – Maitland, Groovin The Moo

Sunday 24 – Canberra, Groovin The Moo

Tuesday 26 – Sydney, Luna Park Big Top

Thursday 28 – Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 30 – Bendigo, Groovin The Moo

MAY

Sunday 1 – Brisbane, The Tivoli