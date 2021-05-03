Wolf Alice bring forward the release of new album ‘Blue Weekend’

Wolf Alice have announced that they’re bringing forward the release of their third album ‘Blue Weekend’.

The band were set to release the new record, which has been previewed by singles ‘Smile’ and ‘The Last Man On Earth’, on June 11 via Dirty Hit.

In a new social media post toasting the arrival of physical copies of the album, the band have announced that the record, which follows 2017’s ‘Visions Of A Life’, will now land on June 4.

Advertisement

“The vinyl has arrived & we’ve held it in our arms and let me tell u we r very proud parents,” they wrote. “We’re bringing the release date forward so put June 4th in ur diaries.”

The vinyl has arrived & we’ve held it in our arms and let me tell u we r very proud parents. We’re bringing the release date forward so put June 4th in ur diaries. In other exciting news we're playing Smile live on @latelateshow with @JKCorden tomorrow 12:37am et / 11:37pm ct

xxx pic.twitter.com/P0IroK79GA — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) May 3, 2021

In the same post, the band revealed that they will give ‘Smile’ its live debut on The Late Late Show With James Corden tomorrow (May 4).

Discussing the meaning behind the new single upon its release last month, vocalist Ellie Rowsell told Annie Mac: “It’s about people that make assumptions about you.”

“This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live,” Rowsell added in a press release. “I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing.”

Advertisement

Wolf Alice will take ‘Blue Weekend’ out on the road next January, when they’ll perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, London and other cities over the course of the month. You can get tickets here.

“I can’t wait to play these new songs live they are gonna sound so gooooood,” the band said in a statement. “Joff’s pedal board literally sounds like an orchestra at the moment and you have no idea how sweet Theo’s falsetto is rn.”