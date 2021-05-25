Wolf Alice have covered Roxy Music‘s classic single ‘More Than This’ as part of a new ’80s compilation on Deezer.

The London band shared the original version of the 1982 song on Twitter yesterday (May 24) before frontwoman Ellie Rowsell explained that she first heard the track on the credits to the Jane Fonda-starring film Book Club (2018).

“In the wee hours of the morning on a plane journey back from Australia I (Ellie) found myself unable to sleep,” she wrote. “I began watching ‘book club’ a film about a group of older ladies who collectively read 50 Shades of Grey. I will never get that time back….

“As the credits rolled ‘More Than This’ by Roxy Music came on & I was hooked. I always wanted to cover this song ever since I first heard up there in the sky so thanks @Deezer for giving us the opportunity and [producer] Iain Berryman for making it sound so good! X”

As the credits rolled ‘More Than This’ by Roxy Music came on & I was hooked. I always wanted to cover this song ever since i first heard up there in the sky so thanks @Deezer for giving us the opportunity and Iain Berryman for making it sound so good! Xhttps://t.co/QwuPvWlFm7 pic.twitter.com/zhGCkh4hOk — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) May 25, 2021

Wolf Alice’s rendition of ‘More Than This’ appears on Deezer’s new ‘InVersions 80s’ album alongside covers by Holly Humberstone (‘I Would Die 4 U’ – Prince), CSS (‘Buffalo Stance’ – Neneh Cherry), Laura Mvula (‘Africa’ – Toto) and more.

Humberstone explained in a statement that she got involved with the project “because the ’80s is an era that continues to inspire me”.

“I chose ‘I Would Die 4 U’ by Prince because he’s my all time favourite artist and I wanted to pay tribute to him in some way,” she said. “I think it’s a beautifully simple but effective song and I love how the melodies are really static. Being able to put my own spin on it felt super special and I hope you all enjoy listening!”

Mvula, meanwhile, hailed Toto’s hit ‘Africa’ as “an ’80s classic”. “It feels like music that I would write today and it fits in with the sound of my [third] album [‘Pink Noise’],” she commented.

You can listen to the album in full and see its tracklist below.

1. Benny Sings – Dancing in the Dark [Bruce Springsteen]

2. Boy – Bette Davis Eyes [Kim Carnes]

3. Boy Pablo – Don’t You Want Me [Human League]

4. Cautious Clay – Holding Back the Years [Simply Red]

5. CSS – Buffalo Stance [Neneh Cherry]

6. Cuco – Don’t You (Forget About Me) [Simple Minds]

7. Feu! Chatterton – Joe Le Taxi [Vanessa Paradis]

8. Holly Humberstone – I Would Die 4 U [Prince]

9. Juan Pablo Vega – Wicked Game [Chris Isaak]

10. La Femme – Like A Prayer [Madonna]

11. Laura Mvula – Africa [Toto]

12. Lido Pimienta – Orinoco Flow [Enya]

13. L’Imperatrice – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) [Whitney Houston]

14. Milky Chance- Tainted Love [Soft Cell]

15. Roosevelt – Feels Like Heaven [Fiction Factory]

16. Wolf Alice – More Than This [Roxy Music]

Nigel Harding, Deezer’s VP of Global Artist Marketing, said: “’80s music is seeing a resurgence like never before, with a whole new generation of fans embracing the sounds of this unique decade. So it felt completely natural to invite today’s emerging musical stars to put a modern spin on their favorite 80s anthems, and the results are like hearing them all again for the first time.

“Just like our last InVersions project, which saw a growth in streams of over 200% for some of our featured artists, I’m confident music fans from all over the world will love this new Originals album.”

Wolf Alice are gearing up to release their third album ‘Blue Weekend’ (out June 4), which has been previewed with the singles ‘The Last Man On Earth’, ‘Smile’ and ‘No Hard Feelings’.