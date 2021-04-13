Watch Wolf Alice’s magical live performance of ‘The Last Man On Earth’

Wolf Alice have shared an official new live version of their recent single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ – you can watch the video below.
The song will feature on the London band’s forthcoming third album ‘Blue Weekend’, which is due to arrive on June 11 via Dirty Hit.
- The NME Big Read: Wolf Alice: “We’re a tiny bit more comfortable in the world”
Having given the track its live debut on Later… With Jools Holland last month, the group have today (April 13) released a new performance video directed by Jordan Hemingway.
The gothic clip sees Wolf Alice play ‘The Last Man On Earth’ among red draped material and candles, with frontwoman Ellie Rowsell performing on a black piano. A three-piece string section is introduced mid-way through as the full band joins in.
“This performance is mesmerising,” wrote one fan in the comments section. Another said: “Oh my god this version just hits different, doesn’t it?”
Wolf Alice, meanwhile, have announced a UK and Ireland tour for January 2022. The group will kick off the run of shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom before visiting Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, London and other cities throughout the month.
“I can’t wait to play these new songs live they are gonna sound so gooooood,” the band said in a statement. “Joff’s pedal board literally sounds like an orchestra at the moment and you have no idea how sweet Theo’s falsetto is rn.”
Speaking in a recent cover interview with NME, Wolf Alice explained the story behind the title of their upcoming new album. Ellie Rowsell suggested to drummer Joel Amey that the band should head to a nearby forest for a day out “on the next blue weekend”.
“Blue is a nice colour, but it also means sad,” she said. “And I often think the weekend is so fun, but lots of drama takes place then so sometimes it’s the catalyst for your downfall.”