Watch Wolf Alice’s magical live performance of ‘The Last Man On Earth’

Wolf Alice have shared an official new live version of their recent single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ – you can watch the video below.

The song will feature on the London band’s forthcoming third album ‘Blue Weekend’, which is due to arrive on June 11 via Dirty Hit.

Having given the track its live debut on Later… With Jools Holland last month, the group have today (April 13) released a new performance video directed by Jordan Hemingway.

The gothic clip sees Wolf Alice play ‘The Last Man On Earth’ among red draped material and candles, with frontwoman Ellie Rowsell performing on a black piano. A three-piece string section is introduced mid-way through as the full band joins in.