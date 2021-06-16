Wolf Alice share new music video for ‘Lipstick on the Glass’

Wolf Alice have shared the latest instalment of the visual accompaniment to their most recent studio album, ‘Blue Weekend’.

The music video for ‘Lipstick on the Glass’ is presented as ‘Chapter III’ in its introductory sequence, alluding to its place as track three on the album

In the video, the band exits a taxi – which directly follows the video for ‘Delicious Things’ – and walks through an otherwise empty street. Vocalist Ellie Rowsell is drawn to an elderly woman in a store’s shopfront, and the two lip-sync the song’s lyrics together.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

The clip is the seventh ‘Blue Weekend’ video to be released by the band, with four songs remaining on the album to not yet have accompanying visuals online.

All of the videos were directed by Jordan Hemingway, a London-based photographer and videographer who has previously worked with Yves Tumor and on campaigns for Gucci and Nike.

“Last winter, we began making a visual feast for your eyes,” the band explained in a statement released alongside a trailer for the ‘Blue Weekend’ film.

Advertisement

“We wanted to bring the music of Blue Weekend to life with this beautiful film. This was an amazing experience, and we really hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

The band screened the entire film at a premiere last week (June 10) at London’s Picture House Central. They also performed an acoustic set, which marked the first time the band had performed live since September of 2019.

Also last week, it was announced that the band had scored their first-ever UK number-one, with ‘Blue Weekend’ topping the albums chart.