Wolf Alice share heavy and hypnotic new single ‘Smile’

Wolf Alice have shared the second single from their upcoming new album – listen to ‘Smile’ below.

Teased earlier in the week, the London group premiered the new track on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show earlier tonight (April 20). It follows the release of February’s ‘The Last Man On Earth’.

‘Smile’, which is set to land on Wolf Alice’s third album ‘Blue Weekend’, out June 11, was inspired by lead singer Ellie Rowsell’s desire to fight back against those who try to define her. “It’s about people that make assumptions about you,” she told Annie Mac.

“This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live,” Rowsell added in a press release. “I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing.”

The track, which is part hypnotic and part heavy, is accompanied by a video directed by Jordan Hemmingway, who the band collaborated with on previous single ‘The Last Man On Earth’. The riotous set of visuals sees Wolf Alice perform in a pub, channelling their inner punk – watch the video below.

You can listen to ‘Smile’ below:

It comes after the band shared an official live performance of their previous single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ earlier this week.

Wolf Alice will take ‘Blue Weekend’ out on the road next January, when they’ll perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, London and other cities over the course of the month. You can get tickets here.

“I can’t wait to play these new songs live they are gonna sound so gooooood,” the band said in a statement. “Joff’s pedal board literally sounds like an orchestra at the moment and you have no idea how sweet Theo’s falsetto is rn.”

Speaking in a recent cover interview with NME, Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell explained the story behind the title of the band’s upcoming new album. She had suggested to drummer Joel Amey that the band should head to a nearby forest for a day out “on the next blue weekend”.

“Blue is a nice colour, but it also means sad,” Rowsell told NME. “And I often think the weekend is so fun, but lots of drama takes place then so sometimes it’s the catalyst for your downfall.”

‘Blue Weekend’ is released on June 11 via Dirty Hit – see the track list below.

01. ‘The Beach’

02. ‘Delicious Things’

03. ‘Lipstick On The Glass’

04. ‘Smile’

05. ‘Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)’

06. ‘How Can I Make It OK?’

07. ‘Play The Greatest Hits’

08. ‘Feeling Myself’

09. ‘The Last Man On Earth’

10. ‘No Hard Feelings’

11. ‘The Beach II’