Wolf & Cub announce first national tour in seven years

Wolf & Cub have announced their first national tour in seven years, promoting comeback album ‘Nil’.

The tour will see the band begin in late March in Willunga, before heading through Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Frankston and finishing in Geelong on April 17.

The band’s show in Adelaide will be at The Lab, which has a performance space with 50 square metres of LED screens. Wolf & Cub will take full advantage of the surrounds, teaming up with local visual artist, Ryan Sahb, to project their own visuals.

Tickets to all shows are available now via the band’s website.

Frontman Joel Byrne shared a short press statement on returning to touring after a hiatus and since the advent of COVID-19.

“Releasing our fourth album last November in the middle of a global pandemic meant that for obvious reasons we weren’t able to play any launch shows, which for us was like having our wings clipped,” he wrote.

“‘NIL’ was recorded so we could play it live so not being able to tour it has kind of made the release feel a little…incomplete. As you can imagine we’re beyond excited to finally be bringing it to life on stage”.

NME gave ‘Nil’ a four-star review upon release last year, writing that it “plays like a highlight reel of what they do best: brooding guitar riffs, agile rhythm section, palpable mood swings and effects-shrouded vocals from leader Joel Byrne”.

The dates for Wolf & Cub’s ‘Nil’ tour are:

MARCH

Friday 26 – Russell’s Pizza, Willunga

Saturday 27 – The Lab, Adelaide

APRIL

Saturday 10 – The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Thursday 15 – Retreat Hotel, Melbourne

Friday 16 – Pelly Bar, Frankston

Saturday 17 – Barwon Club, Geelong