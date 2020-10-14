Wolf & Cub drop new single ‘Close To The Edge’

Wolf & Cub have shared a new single titled ‘Close To The Edge’, lifted from their upcoming fourth album ‘NIL’.

The song follows August single ‘Blue State’, which marked the band’s first release in seven years since their 2013 album, ‘Heavy Weight’.

The band also released an accompanying music video directed by David Robinson-Smith. It was shot at a variety of locations in Sydney. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘NIL’ is slated for a November 20 release through Remote Control and Part Time, the latter of which was co-founded by band frontman Joel Byrne.

In a statement, Byrne said the new track was “a commentary on a communication breakdown”.

“It’s essentially the soundtrack to a really bad argument, in particular the kind that tend to be carried out over social media,” he said.

“The main riff (and overall track) is intentionally a bit nasty and vulgar because it represents the uglier side of people’s personalities that tend to come out in the heat of the moment, particularly when their opinion or ego is challenged.”

Byrne also spoke on the band’s new perspective on their revival almost a decade later, explaining his measure of success is now “significantly different” from what it was when they first formed.

Advertisement

“There’s no burden of expectation here. I think we all saw ‘Heavy Weight’ as something that had more commercial potential than anything we’d done,” he said.

“When it didn’t live up to those expectations it kind of derailed us. ‘NIL’ is the result of us going against every instinct that was behind ‘Heavy Weight’. It’s liberating: this time it feels like we’re only answering to each other.”

Wolf & Cub will play alongside The Superjesus, West Thebarton, Towns and Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys at the first edition of Adelaide’s newest music festival, BBF HomeBrewed. The event will take place from December 4-6 at Adelaide Showground.