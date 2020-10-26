Wolfgang Van Halen hits back at “a shitty lie” that he’s replacing his father in band line-up

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen, has shot down rumours he’s replacing his father as the guitarist in a new incarnation of Van Halen, calling the speculation “a shitty lie”.

He took to social media today (October 26) to comment on unfounded claims being made in a Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page on Facebook, which were shared to Twitter by user @MetalSludge.

The Facebook post claimed that “there is a good strong possibility” that Wolfgang would be swapping his current role as Van Halen’s bassist for his late father’s position of lead guitarist.

The rumoured new formation of the band would also see former vocalist Sammy Hagar replace current singer David Lee Roth, and former bassist Michael Anthony reprise his old role. Alex Van Halen was also included in the imagined lineup, continuing his position as drummer.

The post claimed that the information came from “the VH camp”, with Eddie Van Halen allegedly telling “his son and his brother, I give you my blessing”.

However, Wolfgang dismissed the rumours and criticised those responsible for spreading them.

“This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times,” he tweeted in response to @MetalSludge sharing the post. “Please stop with this.”

“Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.”

It was Wolfgang who publicly announced his father’s death earlier this month, confirming the news of his passing on social media.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” he wrote.

The news of Van Halen’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from a myriad of musicians. Ozzy Osbourne shared fond memories from his tour with Van Halen, former Van Halen members Hagar and Anthony paid their respects in a YouTube video, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi recounted their friendship to Rolling Stone and Van Halen’s widow, Janie Liszewski, shared a touching post on Instagram.

“My husband, my love, my Peep, my heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many many tears or feel such incredible sadness,” she wrote.

“Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much.”

Yesterday (October 25) it was announced that a memorial for the late guitarist is being planned in Pasadena, the Californian city where Van Halen formed almost 50 years ago.