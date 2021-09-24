Wolfjay wrestles with extremes on luminous new single ‘Dichotomy’

Melbourne indie-pop artist Wolfjay has shared a punchy new single titled ‘Dichotomy’, branded as a queer pop-punk anthem “about wrestling with extremes and fighting to not be defined by them”.

Released today (September 24), the self-produced track shows Jay expanding on their typically wistful, polychromatic indie sound, coupling an airy and angelic vocal melody with energised drums and bright guitars that roar to life in the track’s back end.

Have a listen to ‘Dichotomy’ below:

In a press release, Jay expounded on the concept behind ‘Dichotomy’ as an opportunity to “convey how confident I feel now, in myself, in my identity [and] in my abilities”. They described the track as “big and bold and brash and loud”, and explained that “it comes from a place of really understanding who I am and being comfortable with that”.

‘Dichotomy’ comes as Wolfjay’s second original track for the year, following the dream-pop single ‘All I’ve Ever Wanted’ in August. They also released a cover of Nickelback’s 2005 track ‘Far Away’ back in July. All three tracks have now been compiled into an EP, which Jay said is “dedicated to just having fun with it”.

“After my plans were understandably side-tracked at the start of 2020, I decided that from here on out, with music, if it isn’t fun, I’m not interested,” they said. “This release was made with that spirit – it’s equal parts silly and sincere, a bunch of things I’ve wanted to do for so long but bailed on because it might not be good for my ‘brand’. But to hell with that. 2021 we’re having fun with it.”

Last year, Jay linked up with Brisbane pop artist Austen for the collaborative single ‘Very Soon, Very Frequent’. The track was initially made for the triple j Unearthed #DIYSupergroup competition, built around stems provided by Middle Kids, Tame Impala and G Flip.

The track went on to become one of five finalists in line to win the competition, but was eventually beaten out by ROYBOY and their track ‘switchUP’.