Wolfmother and Hayley Mary lead the inaugural Byron Music Festival lineup

Next month, Byron Bay is set to become the playing grounds for a brand new celebration of Australian live music, stoutly dubbed the Byron Music Festival.

The festival boasts an all-Australian showcase of live music, led by famed ‘Joker & the Thief’ rockers Wolfmother and indie stalwart Hayley Mary.

The headliners will be joined by a further 15 local acts, including synthpop trio Tijuana Cartel (who are set to drop their sixth album, ‘Acid Pony’, on June 4), singer-songwriters Kyle Lionhart and Bobby Alu, roots-rock outfit Drop Legs and indie-rock quartet Wharves.

Filling in the gap left by the recent postponements of Splendour In The Grass and Bluesfest, the Byron Music Festival will take place over three days in the Byron Bay CBD, from Friday June 18 through Sunday June 20.

Many of the acts are local to Byron, which is a claim programming manager Alain De Carne is proud to highlight. “We’re so proud to be showcasing local music at Byron Music Festival,” he says.

“We really wanted to celebrate the diversity of the Northern Rivers music scene by featuring renowned and emerging artists that cross all genres and styles – from rock, to hip hop and everything in between.”

The main event, a traditional multi-stage music festival, will go down on on Saturday June 19 with stages split between Denning Park and the Beach Hotel. It’s an all-ages event, with tickets on sale now.

In addition to street food markets, local stalls, family entertainment and live art – plus the cryptic promise of “much more”, according to the festival’s website.

“We want to bring the idea of a Byron music festival back into Byron itself,” says festival director Nick Sergi.

“I have been determined to make the event as accessible to as many in the community as possible, through location, ticket pricing, and programming. It’s something that will attract visitors, yes, but it’s hopefully an event the local community can enjoy and share together.”

Alongside the main event, the Byron Music Festival will include Byron’s first ever bespoke music industry conference, and two celebratory launch events both showcasing their own lineups of live performances.

Mary, who previously fronted The Jezabels before coming into her own as a solo performer, is set to release her new EP, ‘The Drip’, on June 18. Just yesterday, she unveiled the EP’s title track.

Wolfmother released their fifth album, ‘Rock’n’Roll Baby’, in 2019.