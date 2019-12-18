Wolfmother, Bernard Fanning to headline bushfire benefit Make It Rain 2020

Wolfmother and Bernard Fanning lead an all-star lineup for the newly announced bushfire benefit Make It Rain. The two-day event will take place January 2020 at Byron Bay’s Beach Hotel.

Announced December 17, Make It Rain: Fund The Firies Benefit 2020 will raise funds for the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades. Wolfmother, Arc (comprising members of Spiderbait, You Am I, Jet and Even), Jackson Carrol and Monica Frances will perform on the first day (Wednesday, January 8).

Powderfinger’s Bernard Fanning will lead the lineup on day two (Thursday, January 9). T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & the Loose Rubber Band, Jimmy Willing & the Real Gone Hick-Ups (featuring The Buffalo Girls) will appear alongside “guest MC” Chris Hemsworth.

Single-night tickets for Thursday and tickets for both nights are already sold out. Purchase tickets for Wednesday night and find information on how to donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service at the Make It Rain 2020 official website.

Make It Rain’s fundraising efforts also involve an auction of unique items and personalised experiences. Up for grabs are a half-day songwriting session with Fanning, a guitar signed by Powderfinger, a ‘golden ticket’ and plus-one to all 2020 shows at the Fortitude Music Hall – not to mention an hourlong training session with Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.