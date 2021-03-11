Wolfmother lead Blues On Broadbeach second lineup announcement

Wolfmother will headline the Blues On Broadbeach festival this year, as organisers announce the festival’s second round of artists today (March 11).

Northern Territory ARIA Award-winner C.W.Stoneking will join Wolfmother at the Gold Coast-based festival in May, both appearing for the first time.

Find the full list of second lineup artists below.

Blues On Broadbeach organisers also released a special second lineup announcement video, which you can watch below.

Today’s fresh list of acts follows Blues On Broadbeach’s first announcement back in December, when Christine Anu, Tommy Emmanuel, Caiti Baker and more were revealed.

The annual Gold Coast fixture will take place between May 20 and 23 with an array of local Aussie talent, after its 2020 instalment was cancelled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In today’s press statement, Blues On Broadbeach director Mark Duckworth said, “The second round of artists coming to the festival in May will make for another memorable year.

“The best thing about Blues on Broadbeach is the multiple styles of music we get to present, all stemming back to the original blues sound.”

The second round Blues On Broadbeach lineup includes:

Wolfmother

C.W. Stoneking

Ray Beadle

Lloyd Spiegel

Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers

Mason Rack Band

Hamish Anderson

The Mojo Webb band

Nick Charles

BB Factory

Lecia Louise

Trombone Kellie Gang

Aaron Pollock

The Swamp Stompers

Jarrod Shaw

Cass Eager

Genevieve Chadwick and The Stonesthrow

Jimi Beavis & Paul Renton

Julian James

Jackson Dunn

Mike Beale

Nikolaine Martin

Benny D Williams

Jason Delphin Music