Wolfmother lead Blues On Broadbeach second lineup announcement

Wolfmother will headline the Blues On Broadbeach festival this year, as organisers announce the festival’s second round of artists today (March 11).
Northern Territory ARIA Award-winner C.W.Stoneking will join Wolfmother at the Gold Coast-based festival in May, both appearing for the first time.
Find the full list of second lineup artists below.
Blues On Broadbeach organisers also released a special second lineup announcement video, which you can watch below.
Today’s fresh list of acts follows Blues On Broadbeach’s first announcement back in December, when Christine Anu, Tommy Emmanuel, Caiti Baker and more were revealed.
The annual Gold Coast fixture will take place between May 20 and 23 with an array of local Aussie talent, after its 2020 instalment was cancelled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
In today’s press statement, Blues On Broadbeach director Mark Duckworth said, “The second round of artists coming to the festival in May will make for another memorable year.
“The best thing about Blues on Broadbeach is the multiple styles of music we get to present, all stemming back to the original blues sound.”
The second round Blues On Broadbeach lineup includes:
Wolfmother
C.W. Stoneking
Ray Beadle
Lloyd Spiegel
Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers
Mason Rack Band
Hamish Anderson
The Mojo Webb band
Nick Charles
BB Factory
Lecia Louise
Trombone Kellie Gang
Aaron Pollock
The Swamp Stompers
Jarrod Shaw
Cass Eager
Genevieve Chadwick and The Stonesthrow
Jimi Beavis & Paul Renton
Julian James
Jackson Dunn
Mike Beale
Nikolaine Martin
Benny D Williams
Jason Delphin Music