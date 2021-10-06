Wolfmother, Magic Dirt on first line-up announcement for inaugural Uncaged Festival

The first announcement of acts for the new rock festival Uncaged has been shared, with Wolfmother topping the bill.

The hard-rock trio join the previously announced bands that were drip-fed over the past few weeks following the festival’s initial announcement: Twelve Foot Ninja, Caligula’s Horse and End Of Fashion.

Also on the bill are veteran acts Magic Dirt, the Hard-Ons and The Superjesus, as well as more recent bands such as Circles, Alt. and The Dead Love.

Uncaged will take place in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane across late January and early February 2022. Tickets are on-sale from Monday October 18, via the festival’s website.

In a press statement, festival organiser Danny Bazzi of Silverback Touring expressed his excitement at Uncaged being among the first festivals on offer for Australian audiences in 2022.

“We are all so excited to break free from lockdowns and the pressures of the last two years,” he said.

“Now is the time to get out and enjoy live music in a festival setting with some legends of Australian music and a whole bunch of amazing up-and-comers. No matter what your flavour, there is something here for everyone to enjoy and to discover.”

Uncaged Festival’s dates are:

JANUARY

Saturday 22 – Brisbane, RNA Showgrounds

Saturday 29 – Melbourne, Coburg Velodrome

FEBRUARY

Saturday 12 – Sydney, Olympic Park Showgrounds

Uncaged Festival’s line-up is:

(in alphabetical order)

Alt.

Banks Arcade

The Black Cardinals

Bodyjar

Caligula’s Horse

Circles

Dead City Ruins

The Dead Love

Dregg

El Colosso

End Of Fashion

Frankies’ World Famous House Band

Future Static

The Getaway Plan

Hard-Ons

Kingswood

Lagerstein

The Last Martyr

Magic Dirt

The Meanies

Molly & The Krells

Ocean Sleeper

The Omnific

Psycroptic

The Superjesus

These Four Walls

Tumbleweed

Twelve Foot Ninja

Wolfmother