Wolfmother, Magic Dirt on first line-up announcement for inaugural Uncaged Festival

The first announcement of acts for the new rock festival Uncaged has been shared, with Wolfmother topping the bill.
The hard-rock trio join the previously announced bands that were drip-fed over the past few weeks following the festival’s initial announcement: Twelve Foot Ninja, Caligula’s Horse and End Of Fashion.
Also on the bill are veteran acts Magic Dirt, the Hard-Ons and The Superjesus, as well as more recent bands such as Circles, Alt. and The Dead Love.
Uncaged will take place in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane across late January and early February 2022. Tickets are on-sale from Monday October 18, via the festival’s website.
In a press statement, festival organiser Danny Bazzi of Silverback Touring expressed his excitement at Uncaged being among the first festivals on offer for Australian audiences in 2022.
“We are all so excited to break free from lockdowns and the pressures of the last two years,” he said.
“Now is the time to get out and enjoy live music in a festival setting with some legends of Australian music and a whole bunch of amazing up-and-comers. No matter what your flavour, there is something here for everyone to enjoy and to discover.”
Uncaged Festival’s dates are:
JANUARY
Saturday 22 – Brisbane, RNA Showgrounds
Saturday 29 – Melbourne, Coburg Velodrome
FEBRUARY
Saturday 12 – Sydney, Olympic Park Showgrounds
Uncaged Festival’s line-up is:
(in alphabetical order)
Alt.
Banks Arcade
The Black Cardinals
Bodyjar
Caligula’s Horse
Circles
Dead City Ruins
The Dead Love
Dregg
El Colosso
End Of Fashion
Frankies’ World Famous House Band
Future Static
The Getaway Plan
Hard-Ons
Kingswood
Lagerstein
The Last Martyr
Magic Dirt
The Meanies
Molly & The Krells
Ocean Sleeper
The Omnific
Psycroptic
The Superjesus
These Four Walls
Tumbleweed
Twelve Foot Ninja
Wolfmother