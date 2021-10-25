Woman claiming to be DMX’s 15th child enters battle over his estate

A woman has come forth claiming to be DMX‘s child, bumping the total of his alleged children to 15, further complicating the battle over the late rapper’s estate.

As first reported by Page Six, a woman named Raven Barmer-Simmons, from Georgia, recently got in contact with the 14 other alleged children of DMX, who died in April.

The revelation comes as the battle over DMX’s estate rages on, with three of the rapper’s sons – Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons – being declared temporary administrators of the estate last week. All three sons are from the rapper’s 16-year marriage to Tashera Simmons, between 1998 and 2014.

Herbert Nass, the trusts and estates attorney for the three sons, said in a statement that all of DMX’s alleged children will be subject to paternity tests.

“The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs. The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing,” he said in a statement to Page Six.

“All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate. We need to collect assets and pay debts and administration costs. We don’t have a lot of information about his income streams, but now the temporary administrators have been appointed, we can ask questions and expect answers.”

The declaration also came shortly after the late rapper’s fiancée Desiree Lindstorm, and mother to his 5-year-old son Exodus, unsuccessfully applied to be declared his “common law wife”.

While the estate battle continues, courts estimated as recently as May that his estate is worth less than $1million, with daughters’ legal team estimating that it was worth $50,000 at the time of his passing.

Kanye West helped raise $1million for DMX’s family with a line of Balenciaga tribute shirts, and X’s label Def Jam reportedly spent over $35,000 to cover his funeral.