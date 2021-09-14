Wonho drops romantic music video for new single ‘Blue’

South Korean singer Wonho has released a music video for ‘Blue’, the title track of his sophomore mini-album ‘Blue Letter’.

‘Blue Letter’ comes seven months after ‘Right For Us’, the second part of his debut mini-album ‘Love Synonym’, which was released in February this year. The project was written, composed and arranged by Wonho alongside producers Savage House Gang and Sun Ahn, with additional help from Oshimaxx on the track ‘Come Over Tonight’ and Brother Su on ‘Blue’.

In the video for ‘Blue’, Wonho plays a high school American football player who falls for a girl he meets at a local diner. “It’s all in the blue / ’Cause you and I together / We’ll be diving in the ocean / Spend the night away, you know we’ll get a little out of control / Can you feel the blue?” He sings on the chorus of the upbeat pop song.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, NME’s Ruby C gave ‘Love Synonym #2: Right For Us’ four stars in a glowing review. She described the record as a “heartfelt, musical bridge connecting the K-pop singer and his fans until the day they finally reunite”.

In addition, B-side track ‘Ain’t About You’, with American singer Kiiara, also earned a spot in NME’s list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2021 so far, where the song was called a standout “for its fun vibe, groovy harmonies and ample sass”.

Earlier this year, Wonho held a livestream concert called ‘#WENEEDLOVE’, where he performed tracks from both parts of ‘Love Synonym. In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that the show was a ” moving reminder of the symbiotic relationship between fan and artist”.