Wonho returns with new rock-inspired single ‘Crazy’

Wonho has made his comeback with the new mini-album ‘Facade’, led by title track ‘Crazy’.

Yesterday (June 13), the singer released his third mini-album, ‘Facade’. The five-track record is led by the rock-influenced single ‘Crazy’, for which he also dropped a stunning, sleek music video.

The new visual features Wonho dancing to the song’s high-energy choreography, alongside shots of him playing an electric guitar. “I wanna make you crazy / Go crazy, never let it stop / I feel it in the bounce / We’re going crazy,” he sings on the chorus.

In addition to its title track, ’Facade’ includes intro and outro tracks, along with a new B-side ‘Close’ and the Korean-language version of Wonho’s 2021 Japanese digital single ‘White Miracle’.

The new record arrives about four months after Wonho’s February single album ‘Obsession’. Led by the title track ‘Eye On You’, the project had marked his first comeback since last September’s mini-album ‘Blue Letter’, which featured the single ‘Blue’.

In April 2021, Wonho also held a livestream concert called ‘#WENEEDLOVE’, where he performed tracks from both parts of his ‘Love Synonym’ mini-albums. In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that the show was a “moving reminder of the symbiotic relationship between fan and artist”.

In other K-pop news, the members of former K-pop group KARA are reportedly in talks to record new music to celebrate the act’s 15th anniversary. Their former agency DSP Media stated that the five ex-members of the girl group are indeed discussing potential activities, but that “nothing has been confirmed”.