Woodes, Alice Ivy and Mallrat going head to head in Minecraft build battle tonight

Woodes will be going head-to-head with Alice Ivy and Mallrat on Minecraft tonight (September 20), in her latest build battle instalment.

The pop singer, real name Elle Graham, has been building a world on the server over the past few months, inspired by her forthcoming record ‘Crystal Ball’.

For tonight’s build battle, she’ll face off against singer Mallrat, real name Grace Shaw, and producer Alice Ivy, aka Annika Schmarsel.

The trio will each be given a plot of land in Graham’s Crystal Ball Village, as well as a keyword, which informs what they have to build. Tonight’s keyword is “temple”.

They have an hour to complete their creations, with the winner chosen by former triple j host Alex Dyson.

It’s the second build battle Graham has been involved in recently, facing off against Didirri and Montaigne for last month’s round.

Graham began building the server in July, following the announcement of her forthcoming debut record, ‘Crystal Ball’. She linked up with Reuben Gore for the online creation, who was responsible for building the Splendour in the Grass Minecraft server. Her Crystal Ball Village will be available for players when the album drops on October 2.

“I started playing Minecraft in 2017 with my housemates, I thought it was more for kids, or not as exciting as some games, but immediately was drawn in by how infinite the possibilities were, and how social the servers were for hanging out in groups,” she said of the project in July.

Graham has already shared three cuts from the record: ‘Dancing In The Rain’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Queen Of The Night’.

Catch the Minecraft build battle tonight at 6pm AEST on Graham’s Twitch stream.