Woodes announces debut album, ‘Crystal Ball’, releases new single

Queensland indie pop singer Woodes – real name Elle Graham – has announced her debut album, ‘Crystal Ball’. She’s released a new single to mark the occasion.

The new track, ‘Euphoria’ is Woodes’ first release this year and was co-written with The Kite String Tangle. The track also arrived with an ominous accompanying music video.

“[Euphoria] was written imagining it being played live, imagining it being so big and building at the end of the set, and sung all together,” Graham said in a statement.

Watch the clip for ‘Euphoria’ below:

‘Crystal Ball’ will be released October 2 and follows two EPs, ‘Golden Hour’ and a self-titled release. Woodes said she wrote 40 tracks for the LP, most of which took place during a three-week trip to Los Angeles.

Alongside the music video and album announcement, Graham will collaborate with Reuben Gore, who was behind the Splendour in the Grass Minecraft server, to build a similar world based on her forthcoming record. The server will be available to access on the album’s release date.

“I started playing Minecraft in 2017 with my housemates, I thought it was more for kids, or not as exciting as some games, but immediately was drawn in by how infinite the possibilities were, and how social the servers were for hanging out in groups,” Graham said.

“Seeing the Splendour in the Grass Minecraft go up, I immediately reached out to the creator of it, Reuben Gore, and now we’re planning all of the different components together.”