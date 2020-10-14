Woodes drops new single ‘Close’ with video shot by Alex Dyson

Woodes has released her latest single ‘Close’ today (October 14), along with an accompanying single-cam music video.
‘Close’ marks the latest taste from her forthcoming album ‘Crystal Ball’, set for release on Friday, November 13.
The release of the single is accompanied by a video shot by Woodes’ partner and comedian Alex Dyson, while the two were travelling last year in Botswana.
Watch it below:
“‘Close’ was the first piece of the puzzle, the first moment where I knew I was working on my debut album,” Woodes explained in a press statement.
“It’s about the loss of a family member. Entwined in a story of how we, as children race to grow up. These stories and themes run through the rest of the record, but this was the foundation stone. It’s a song that I’m incredibly proud of. In a time where we can’t be with our loved ones, in a time of collective grief and collective hope, I hope this song can take you somewhere beautiful.”
Woodes has dedicated the song to Deidre Mountjoy, Lynda Grant and Kay Resing.
‘Close’ is the sixth cut from ‘Crystal Ball’ so far. It follows 2019 tracks ‘How Long I’d Wait’ and ‘This Is My Year, as well as 2020 singles ‘Euphoria‘, ‘Queen Of The Night‘ and ‘Dancing In The Rain‘.
