Woodes drops new single ‘Close’ with video shot by Alex Dyson

Woodes has released her latest single ‘Close’ today (October 14), along with an accompanying single-cam music video.

‘Close’ marks the latest taste from her forthcoming album ‘Crystal Ball’, set for release on Friday, November 13.

The release of the single is accompanied by a video shot by Woodes’ partner and comedian Alex Dyson, while the two were travelling last year in Botswana.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

“‘Close’ was the first piece of the puzzle, the first moment where I knew I was working on my debut album,” Woodes explained in a press statement.

“It’s about the loss of a family member. Entwined in a story of how we, as children race to grow up. These stories and themes run through the rest of the record, but this was the foundation stone. It’s a song that I’m incredibly proud of. In a time where we can’t be with our loved ones, in a time of collective grief and collective hope, I hope this song can take you somewhere beautiful.”

Woodes has dedicated the song to Deidre Mountjoy, Lynda Grant and Kay Resing.