Woodes drops dazzling video for debut album title track ‘Crystal Ball’

Ahead of the release of her debut album, ‘Crystal Ball’, Queensland indie pop singer Woodes has shared the official music video for the album’s title track.

Out today (November 12), Woodes said lead single ‘Crystal Ball’ deals with “themes around uncertainty and hope”.

“Often it’s hard to know which way everything is headed,” she said, “and for this song I wanted to turn those darker feelings into something lighter and more magical.”

The ‘Crystal Ball’ music video, featuring cinematic nature shots blended with close up details of Woodes’ personal fashion show, was directed and edited by Nick Mckk.

Watch the video for ‘Crystal Ball’ below:

‘Crystal Ball’ – out tomorrow (November 13) – will also feature Woodes’ previous singles ‘Euphoria’, ‘Queen of the Night’, ‘Dancing In The Rain’ and ‘Close’.

“It feels very momentous to be releasing my first album, ‘Crystal Ball'”, said Woodes.

“It’s been created over the last two years. It’s been my biggest undertaking as a producer, writer & creative director.”

Woodes – real name Elle Graham – has said her songwriting sessions, most of which took place during a three week trip to Los Angeles, resulted in 40 tracks for the album.

Woodes has previously shared two EPs, ‘Golden Hour’ and a self-titled release in 2018 and 2016 respectively.