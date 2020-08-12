Woodes shares new single, ‘Queen Of The Night’

Woodes – the project of indie-pop singer Elle Graham – has released a new single, ‘Queen Of The Night’, ahead of her debut album later this year.

‘Queen Of The Night’ is a follow-up to Woodes’ first release for the year, ‘Euphoria’, which arrived in July.

Listen to ‘Queen Of The Night’ below:

In a statement, Graham said the track was written sometime around the rise of the #MeToo movement.

“Each song on the album exists in a different landscape in my head, ‘Queen Of The Night’ is a song for the desert,” she said.

“I wrote it around when the #metoo movement was happening, and in this desert song, a woman breaks through a roof of glass returning as a giant phoenix.

“When writing this song I had all of these purple and orange desert blooms on my desktop and I was singing at them, imagining being in a desolate barren wasteland, coming across a field of vivid colour.

Woodes’ debut album, ‘Crystal Ball’, will be released on October 2 through Believe Digital. The album’s release will be celebrated with a custom-made Minecraft server, based on the imagery from her LP. The server is co-created by Reuben Gore, who was behind the Splendour in the Grass Minecraft server.

“I started playing Minecraft in 2017 with my housemates, I thought it was more for kids, or not as exciting as some games, but immediately was drawn in by how infinite the possibilities were, and how social the servers were for hanging out in groups,” Graham said.