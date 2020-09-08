Woodes unveils new single ‘Dancing In The Rain’

Woodes has released a new single ‘Dancing In The Rain’, ahead of the release of her debut album ‘Crystal Ball’.

The song is as atmospheric as we’ve come to expect from Woodes through her recent singles, and has an incredibly timely meaning of clinging to optimism through adversity.

Alongside the single, which you can listen to below, Woodes has also shared that her album’s release has been delayed due to the ongoing Melbourne lockdown to combat coronavirus.

‘Crystal Ball’ was set to drop on Friday October 2, but will now be released on Friday November 13.

“It’s been a really tricky decision to make, and stems primarily from the vinyl shipping delays with everything going on, meaning it wouldn’t be ready for the release,” Woodes said in a press statement.

“The silver lining is that this extra time will be really helpful in conjuring up more elements to the accompanying Woodes universe, which has always been very important to me.”

“The Woodes universe has always partnered other sole-trader artists, creators, independent designers and visual collaborators,” she continued.

“This year most of the creative collaboration plans have pivoted and changed. I keep working out new methods where I’m learning new things, and fortunately this extra time will allow for me to do what is hopefully my final pivot, and add a couple more exciting things in before we let go…”

Part of this “universe” Woodes has been creating includes a custom-made Minecraft server, based on the imagery from the forthcoming album, that will be available upon its release. It is co-created by Reuben Gore, who was behind the Splendour in the Grass Minecraft server.

‘Dancing In The Rain’ is the latest cut heard from Woodes ahead of the release of ‘Crystal Ball’. It follows previous singles ‘How Long I’d Wait’, ‘Euphoria‘ and ‘Queen Of The Night‘.