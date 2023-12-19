WOODZ compares his upcoming military enlistment to a “temporary memory loss”

WOODZ has compares his upcoming military enlistment to a “temporary memory loss” in a new interview.

WOODZ recently dropped the single ‘Amnesia’, which will be his last new music release until the end of his upcoming military enlistment in January 2024. “Ending with [the release of ‘Amnesia’], I will be leaving for a moment and live a different life,” he said, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

“But I will return [from the military] swiftly, just as if we all had a temporary memory loss,” the singer added. “I’ve had a lot on my mind and lots of concerns recently, and I was wondering whether I was trying to forget reality and trying to escape because I wasn’t able to find a clear answer to things.”

WOODZ then added that he wrote the song after “drinking some alcohol”, with the thought that “others must [have the same experience of] temporarily avoiding reality to consolidate themselves.”

“I looked back at the moments of experiencing a blackout and thought to myself ‘What did I want to avoid so much?’ I titled it ‘Amnesia’ because I suffered memory loss myself after doing so,” he added.

WOODZ had first premiered ‘Amnesia’ during the Seoul shows of his ‘OO-LI And’ world tour in October 2023. “I was very glad to see the audiences cheering and loving the song during the concert,” the singer said.

‘Amnesia’ is WOODZ’s first first music since he dropped his fifth mini-album ‘OO-LI’ in April, led by the title track ‘Journey’.