WOODZ on his artistic growth: “There are times where it doesn’t work out”

South Korean singer WOODZ – also known as Cho Seung-youn – has opened up about his pursuit of self-improvement as a musician.

The musician recently sat down with Rolling Stone Korea for an interview in light of the recent release of his third mini-album ‘Only Lovers Left’, which featured the lead single ‘Waiting’. During the interview, he discussed what he does in between releases to prepare and improve himself as an artist.

“I pay a lot of attention to music and everything that’s included in the production process, like music videos, photos and more,” said WOODZ. “Before the release of every album, I make sure to take good care of my physical condition as much as possible.” He explained that he does this by sleeping right and exercising, among others.

Advertisement

“There are times where it doesn’t work out the way I want it to, but I’m putting my all into creating an image of a cool artist in order to produce my album with the fullest potential,” explained WOODZ of his pursuit of constant improvement.

WOODZ also revealed that he has plans for a solo concert sometime in the second half of 2021, once the ongoing promotions for ‘Only Lovers left’ have concluded. “It’s been a long time coming, so we’re preparing really hard for it,” he teased.

WOODZ first made his debut under his real name Cho Seung-youn with the South Korean-Chinese boyband UNIQ in 2014, before making solo debut as WOODZ in 2016. He later made an appearance as a contestant on the Mnet reality show Produce X 101 in 2019, through which he had earned a spot in the now-disbanded boyband X1.

Advertisement

In other K-pop news, Hwasa, a member of girl group MAMAMOO, is currently working on new solo music. “But the exact timing of the release has not been decided, and we will share an announcement in the future once it is decided on,” her agency RBW Entertainment added