Woosung announces European and North American dates for ‘Moth’ tour

The Rose frontman Woosung is set to embark on a tour of North America and Europe next month in support of his upcoming EP, ‘Moth’.

Woosung teased his upcoming concert, titled the ‘Moth EP Showcase Tour’, on his Twitter account earlier this week. According to the announcement, the singer will visit European cities such as Paris, London and Berlin, before heading to North America for shows in both the US and Canada.

Tickets are set to go on sale on April 7. For the North American shows, sales will start at 10am local time, while tickets to the Europen shows will be available by 10am CEST or 9am BST.

Woosung is set to kick off his Europe and North America tours in May but assured fans that Asia dates will be announced in the future. See the full list of show dates below:

May 2022

15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Tolhuistuin

18 – Paris, France – The Alhambra

19 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Islington

21 – Cologne, Denmark – Kantine

23 – Warsaw, Poland – Hybrydy

25 – Berlin, Denmark – The Metropol

29 – New York, New York – Gramercy Theatre

31 – Dallas, Texas – House of Blues

June 2022

2 – West Hollywood, California – The Roxy Theatre

4 – Oakland, California – Starline Social Club

6 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Fortune Sound Club

As the title implies, Woosung’s concert series will feature live performances of his forthcoming all-English language record of the same name. ‘Moth’, which is slated for release on May 13, will feature four tracks written and produced by Woosung himself according to Transparent Arts, Woosung’s management agency.

