Worst Party Ever cancel shows due to frontman’s “toxic” behaviour

Worst Party Ever, a US indie-emo band, have cancelled all future shows due to their frontman’s self-confessed “toxic” behaviour.

In a statement on social media, frontman Andy Schueneman admitted he’d shown “toxic” behaviour and went on to say: “all future tours will be cancelled and will be refunded at the point of purchase. it’s important to put mental health before everything and have accountability when you fuck up.”

In the full statement, Schueneman said: “I’m posting this to let people know of the harm that i’ve done to other people. In December I manipulated two victims, one of which was my long term partner, in an act of lies and infidelity. both victims thought they were the only person in my life and didn’t know about each other. i manipulated the situation in my [favour] by still being sexually and romantically involved with both parties, and taking advantage of their desire for love while still casually seeing other people.

“I created a very toxic environment and caused a lot of pain and trauma to both of their lives by love bombing and trying to get them to continue seeing me.”

All future tours will be cancelled and will be refunded at the point of purchase. it’s important to put mental health before everything and have accountability when you fuck up. pic.twitter.com/550S4jsyWv — worst party ever (@wrstprtyevr) February 2, 2023

He continued: “within my long term relationship with my partner of two years, l’ve consistently invalidated their emotions and avoided conflict by shutting down and creating a toxic environment for her. my [behaviour] was inexcusable and it’s wrong to be such a selfish individual. it’s important for me to take accountability and seek professional help to not allow this to happen again. I’ve constantly talked about therapy and [counselling] but have never followed through. it’s important to know the damage that i’ve caused people, and the consequences of my actions. I’m incredibly sorry to my long term partner and the people involved in the situation.

“I am now going to focus on therapy and bettering myself as a human being, as I’ve done irreparable damage to people that cared about me.”

Worst Party Ever were a DIY, indie-emo project from consisted of Schueneman, Michael Galvano, Benjamin Durshimer, and Kyle Meggison. While members and lineups have changed over the years, Schueneman has remained the band’s frontman and rhythm guitarist since their debut release in 2014.

Their last album, Dartland, was released in 2022.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

For help and advice on mental health: