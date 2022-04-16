Wu-Tang Clan’s album ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ archived in Library of Congress

Wu-Tang Clan’s iconic album ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ has been archived in the Library Of Congress.

The record entered the National Recording Registry this week, alongside albums by A Tribe Called Quest and Alicia Keys. Quest’s ‘Low End Theory’ album was added, as was Key’s ‘Songs In A Minor’.

Other full-length projects added include The Shirelles’ ‘Tonight’s the Night’, Terry Riley’s ‘In C’, the Ry Cooder–produced ‘Buena Vista Social Club’, Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Nick of Time’, Duke Ellington’s ‘Ellington at Newport’, and Max Roach’s ‘We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite.’

Advertisement

There are many individual song additions too from the likes of Queen (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’), The Four Tops (‘Reach Out [I’ll Be There]’), Ricky Martin’s ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ and Journey’s (‘Don’t Stop Believin”).

Meanwhile, a documentary on late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol’ Dirty Bastard has been announced. It will be the first official documentary on ODB and is co-produced by his widow Icelene Jones.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard, real name Russell Tyrone Jones, was a founding member of the legendary hip-hop group. He passed away in November 2004 at the age of 35 following an accidental drug overdose.

Currently under the working title Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the film will be co-directed by Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Citizen Ashe) and his son Jason Pollard (Bitchin’: The Sound And Fury Of Rick James).

A&E Network, who will be releasing the documentary, promises a “definitive” look at ODB, produced with the cooperation of the rapper’s estate and featuring “a never-before-seen personal archive shot by his wife, Icelene Jones, and access to his closest friends and family.”

Advertisement

“This culture-defining special humanizes ODB as a man, a father, and a husband like never before,” a statement added, “providing an intimate picture of ODB’s life and reflecting on his lasting impact on music and culture.”

The documentary will focus on the ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’ rapper’s solo career, “from his first album release in 1995 until his untimely passing from a drug overdose in 2004,” according to a release.

“A celebration of his artistry and legacy, the documentary is an unflinching look at the complexities of his life including addiction, adultery, fame, mental illness, sudden wealth, race and criminal justice, and will ask the question of just how complicit the media and music industry were in hastening his demise.”